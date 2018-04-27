Iconic Nokia N9 to be revived in new avatar? Here’s what HMD Global said

HMD Global is largely expected to launch a new smartphone today in China

HMD Global recently expanded its portfolio with the launch of new variants of last year’s smartphones – Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 7 Plus, Nokia 8 Sirocco, and Nokia 8110 4G, alongside introducing a new model Nokia 1. Two of these phones have been revived by the company in a new body while maintaining the same nostalgia. The Finnish company is now planning to bring back another iconic Nokia smartphone to life.

On the occasion of the 13th anniversary of the launch of Nokia N series smartphones, HMD Global reportedly shared a post on Chinese social media website Weibo, hinting at resurrecting the N series. The Weibo post, first spotted by AndroidHeadlines, suggests that a new Nokia N model could launch on May 2 at an event in Beijing, China.

The post contains an image of the Nokia N9 smartphone, which was quite popular back in time. The smartphone was launched in 2011 running MeeGo 1.2 Harmattan OS. However, since all of these platforms are now dead, HMD Global could launch the new Nokia N version with stock Android, much like the other Nokia branded phones it has launched so far.

The translated version of the post from Chinese reads – “On April 27th, 2005, the Nokia N series unveiled, and possessing a hand is enough to bring aura. On this day after 13 years, in Sanlitun, guess what will happen to Xiaonuo? From April 27 to May 2, in Sanlitun, wait for you to see the “box.” Come, come, come.” While it is unclear whether these dates are just for an event organised to celebrate the launch of the Nokia N series, the company may make an announcement on what it plans to do with the Nokia N series. The information on the new model’s specifications, features, and look is scarce as of now.

Meanwhile, HMD Global is largely expected to launch a new smartphone today in China. It is speculated that the company may take the wraps off the Nokia X6, which has been in the rumour mill for a while. The Nokia X6 is reported to come with a design similar to the recently-launched Nokia 7 Plus. Besides, the Nokia X6 could come with a 5.8-inch full-HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio. While it’s common nowadays to have an 18:9 aspect ratio, the 19:9 ratio is usually found on the smartphone with a notched display – however, none of the reports has suggested so.

The Nokia X6 is also rumoured to come with two different processors – octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 and octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor. The RAM and storage options on the smartphone are likely to be the combinations of 4GB/ 64GB and 6GB/ 128GB. While the former is said to come with a price tag of 1,599 yuan (roughly Rs 16,800), the latter could be priced at 1,799 yuan (approximately Rs 19,000). For the cameras, the smartphone is said to have a dual camera setup with at least a 12-megapixel shooter, powered by Zeiss optics.