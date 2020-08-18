IBM’s new processor is designed to handle three times more workload than existing solutions

Both IBM as well as AMD outsource their chip manufacturing to other companies unlike their competitor Intel which is one of the few companies that manufactures as well as designs its own chips.

International Business Machines Corp in a major decision has announced that it will upgrade the chips used at the data centres which will help centres handle three times more workload than its predecessor. The new chip which has been named Power10 chip will be manufactured by Samsung electronics, according to a decision taken by the company. The latest chip is expected to be put to use by businesses inside their data centres.

The chip will be manufactured by Samsung electronics using Samsung’s 7-nanometer chip manufacturing process. Similar process is used by Advanced Micro Devices Inc to have its chips manufactured by the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd. Both IBM as well as AMD outsource their chip manufacturing to other companies unlike their competitor Intel which is one of the few companies that manufactures as well as designs its own chips. The announcement of the manufacturing of the latest chip by IBM comes in the wake of Intel admitting that its next manufacturing technology is facing some delay. IBM as well as other competitors of Intel are looking for an opportunity to grab a larger pie of the market in view of the delay faced by Intel.

IBM is known for producing high performance and highly upgrades computing systems due to which 3 out of the top 10 fastest computers of the world are using the IBM chips and technology. With the coming of Artificial Intelligence and Robotics, the company has said that the new chips will be more efficient with regard to AI.