For all the recent advances of artificial intelligence, computers still can\u2019t get stoned. But that didn\u2019t stop International Business Machines Corp.\u2019s AI debating system from wading into the question of legalizing cannabis. In a demonstration Thursday, Project Debater - Speech by Crowd collected more than 1,000 opinions from a Tel Aviv crowd, analyzed them by subject and quality, and in less than an hour correlated them into coherent pro and con arguments, delivered in a poised female voice. IBM will make the \u201cspeech by crowd\u201d option available on a trial basis starting Thursday as it\u2019s not quite ready for market yet, according to Israel general manager Danny Melka. Its developers say the debating system could be a powerful tool for companies that want to survey customer opinions of a new service or employee views of a policy change. Also read:\u00a0WhatsApp to sue users who send way too many messages \u201cToday we demonstrated our vision to develop technologies that will enhance decision making,\u201d project manager Ranit Aharonov said. \u201cNot machines that will make decisions, but machines that will help in the way that artificial intelligence can help.\u201d Master Gamer Creating an artificial intelligence capable of debating is IBM\u2019s latest challenge, after one of its computers beat a chess grandmaster in 1996 and another defeated record-winning \u201cJeopardy!\u201d contestants in 2011. IBM isn\u2019t the only one in the game: In 2016, Alphabet Inc.\u2019s AlphaGo, an algorithm created by its DeepMind division, proved AI can master the intricate Chinese strategy game of Go. DeepMind has also shown AI systems can beat humans at a variety of video games. A team from Carnegie Mellon University showed that an AI could beat top human poker players in 2017. It was in 2011 that Aharanov and Noam Slonim, Project Debater\u2019s principal researcher, formed a team to study how humans learn the art of debate. In February, the system narrowly lost to one of the world\u2019s most decorated practitioners in a debate over preschool education. Legalize It For the February event, the machine scanned more than 300 million newspaper articles and scientific journals to craft an argument for subsidizing preschools. In Tel Aviv, by contrast, the computer took opinions from the audience through a link on their mobile phone, analyzed them on the spot and composed dueling narratives. The computer made only one glaring mistake, interpreting a pro argument - that legalization will kill the black market for cannabis - as a con, because of the words \u201ckill\u201d and \u201cblack market.\u201d The crowd-sourcing software could be merged with the large database scammer to give the computer an even more educated position, Slonim said. So how did Thursday\u2019s demonstration turn out? Perhaps unsurprisingly for Tel Aviv, where the smell of cannabis is common on the street, the audience\u2019s final call was that Project Debater\u2019s argument to legalize cannabis was far more persuasive.