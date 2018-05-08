iBall’s new budget laptop with Windows 10, 5000mAh battery launched: Price, specifications

iBall CompBook Merit G9 comes with an 11.6-inch display with a resolution of 1366×768

Homegrown tech company iBall has introduced a new laptop in the affordable price bracket. The new iBall CompBook Merit G9 comes with specifications such as 2GB RAM and Windows 10 platform at a price of Rs 13,999. The laptop is available in Cobalt Blue colour via online and offline retailers across pan-India.

The iBall CompBook Merit G9 comes with an 11.6-inch display with a resolution of 1366×768. The laptop is powered by an Intel Celeron N3350 processor clocked at 2.4GHz with support for 2GB of DDR3 RAM. The company says that the internals of the laptop make it tackle “entertainment and daily tasks with ease”. It has a 32GB onboard memory, with support for expandability up to 128GB via microSD card.

Moreover, there is a slot in the laptop’s motherboard to affix an HDD or SSD storage up to 1TB for additional storage. This will not only provide more storage to the users but also increase the runtime memory of the laptop to handle heavy web pages and media content. The iBall CompBook Merit G9 runs on Windows 10 with support for Cortana for voice-enabled operations.

The iBall CompBook Merit G9 packs a 5000mAh (38Wh) battery under the hood that is rated to deliver up to six hours of usage. There are connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI version 1.4a port, one USB 2.0 and one USB 3.0 ports.

“iBall CompBook Merit G9 fits perfectly, catering the everyday computing needs, and is built to focus on design and premium functionality. It is an all-in-one laptop balanced with premium looks and functionality, designed for the day to day performance,” says Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director, iBall, in a company release.