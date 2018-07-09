iBall launches headset that lets you enjoy TV shows without disturbing others

iBall TV Headset can be paired with other devices such as smartphones

Ever faced problems catching up on those missed episodes from your favourite TV serial when you reach late in the night without disturbing everybody’s sleep? Well, there have been some innovations such as a 3.5mm headphone jack in the DTH/TV remote or a dedicated app on the phone that needs to be paired with the television.

However, these aren’t really helpful if you plan to prolong your watch time. iBall, the homegrown tech company, has come up with a new headset that eliminates the woes of watching TV without bothering others with the sound. The iBall TV Headset can be paired with a television and stream the audio playing on TV to the headset.

The iBall TV Headset features a Bluetooth USB Audio transmitter that directs the TV audio to the headset. This will help you by “providing you privacy in viewing and at the same time, not causing any disturbance to anyone else at home”. There is an in-built earphone to support hands-free calling in Bluetooth mode. The iBall TV Headset also comes with an AUX port that can be connected to the TV.

Apart from the TV, the iBall TV Headset can be paired with other devices such as smartphones. It is available in Black and Dark Silver colour options. It is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available across e-commerce outlets and offline channels in India.

Commenting on the launch of iBall TV Headset, Sandeep Parasrampuria, CEO and Director, iBall, said: “iBall stands to bring what the users need – that’s our philosophy of “Your Eyeball View. Our Technology New”. There has been a long-standing need to have a Wireless headset to watch TV so others are not disturbed at home. iBall TV Headset will meet this need with superb features and a very soft cushion on ear-cups and headband for prolonged usage. Comfort and excellent quality of sound will make it a sure preference to each user having the need to watch TV without disturbing others!”