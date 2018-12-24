iBall Frame Speaker: Performance to match its looks

Housed in wooden case and engineered for bass reflex and DSP (digital signal processor) the Frame Speaker offers a room-filling, thunderous bass.

At first look, it looks like an attractive piece of art hanging on the wall of your home. Probe further, you will be amazed to find it is a beautiful frame speaker in flat panel art canvas. We are talking about an innovative piece of technology from Mumbai-based IT peripherals brand iBall. The company’s Frame Speakers, said to be India’s first, comes in seven eye-catching frames designs/paintings, each integrated with a powerful speaker. There’s even one with a blank canvas to do your own painting! To put it simply, this speaker adds elegant flair to your home. Let’s face it, the days of massive, wood-cabinet speakers are over. People these days prefer compact and portable speakers which deliver clear and loud sound. If they have Bluetooth capability, even better. After all, when it comes to the speaker market, it’s not just about sound anymore; it’s about style.

This iBall Frame Speaker, aggressively priced at `11,999 and available at leading retail and online stores, is completely wireless and supports multiple playback options which includes Bluetooth, USB, Micro SD and FM Radio. Keeping your entertainment uninterrupted, the speaker comes with a built-in rechargeable battery and plays for 12 long hours continuously. My preference for trial purpose was the one with a blank canvas to let my daughter showcase her drawing skills, I even installed it in her room, and here are my takeaways from this interesting piece of audio equipment.

Housed in wooden case and engineered for bass reflex and DSP (digital signal processor) the Frame Speaker offers a room-filling, thunderous bass. Specifically to my trial unit, a home-made landscape art certainly broke the monotony of the room wall. Switched on and synced to a mobile phone, the speaker delivers pretty decent acoustic sound, thanks to its MASATNEW technology (Metal Alloy Surface Acoustic Technology) which produces high quality sound, clear—crisp and detailed, giving out a good acoustic experience. The technology releases wide frequency and detailed sound on the entire front panel of the Frame Speaker, paving the way for good sound reproduction.

Additionally, the Frame Speaker has built-in support for TWS (True Wireless Stereo) technology to allow you connect two frame speakers together if you so wish. The Frame Speaker comes with a full function remote control.

My takeaways: The Frame Speaker is visually appealing and certainly delivers audio performance to match its looks. Furthermore, it comes with built-in Bluetooth wireless connectivity, so you can pair it to your smartphone, computer or tablet with no cables. All in all, it offers clear, powerful sound and hence it finds a strong recommendation for those on the lookout for gadgets that stand out.