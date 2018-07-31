iBall Aasaan 4 with ‘talking keypad’ launched for senior citizens

The phone is powered by a 1,800 mAh battery and a 32GB micro SD storage support with a capacity to store over 200 text messages and 1,000 contacts independently on the phonebook.

Domestic consumer electronics company iBall on Tuesday launched an upgraded “Aasaan 4” feature phone, which is targeted at senior citizens, for Rs 3,499 in India. With a big keypad, enhanced audio, bigger on-screen fonts, emergency alert support and mobile tracking function, the new version of the dual SIM “Aasaan 4” phone sports a 2.31-inch display and a Braille keypad. There is a “talking keypad” that speaks out the digit pressed in English, the company said in a statement.

The phone is powered by a 1,800 mAh battery and a 32GB micro SD storage support with a capacity to store over 200 text messages and 1,000 contacts independently on the phonebook. With the emergency calling feature, pressing the “SOS” button would set off a siren to alert the folks nearby in case of urgency, the company added.

Additionally, the feature phone also supports one touch buttons for phone lock, LED torch and wireless FM and a simple user interface to make operating of phones easier for senior citizens. The phone is available at retail stores across India in “serene white” colour. iBall had launched the “Aasaan” series back in 2012.