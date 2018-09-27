Hyperx Alloy Elite RGB Keyboard: This gaming keyboard sports a solid steel frame for sturdy and stable control

The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB keyboard retails for Rs 15,999 and is available at major retail and e-tail stores. (Representative image: IE)

Gamers need a good keyboard, especially hardcore PC gamers who have a strong preference for mechanical keyboards. Towards this, HyperX, the gaming division of Kingston Technology, has introduced the HyperX Alloy Elite RGB, its first RGB mechanical gaming keyboard in India. Equipped with a wrist rest and a large footprint, this high-performance gaming keyboard sports a solid steel frame for sturdy and stable controls, while the Game Mode, N-Key Rollover and anti-ghosting functions keep the inputs accurate. The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB keyboard retails for Rs 15,999 and is available at major retail and e-tail stores.

Out of its packaging, this new offering from HyperX strikes a beautiful balance between appearance and functionality. First, the Alloy Elite RGB is indeed large; it measures 444 x 226 x 37.40m (W x D x H) in body dimensions and weighs (keyboard, wrist rest and cable) 1,467g. There’s an attractive strip on the top that houses the media keys in the top-right corner. It also includes three keys in the top-left: Brightness, Profile Switching, and Game Mode.

Second, the Alloy Elite RGB gaming keyboard is designed to give users plenty of convenience and customisation features. For instance, the user-friendly HyperX NGenuity software allows backlight colour customisation for each key on the Alloy Elite RGB. Compatible with Windows 10, 8.1, 8 and 7, this mechanical gaming keyboard is built to satisfy multiple needs with dedicated media buttons, USB 2.0 pass-through, quick access buttons and a variety of (Red, Brown & Blue) reliable Cherry MX key switches. The Alloy Elite RGB keyboard offers up to three custom lighting profiles that can be saved directly to the keyboard’s on-board memory for on-the-go lighting. It features a comfortable, detachable wrist rest, and supplemental textured, titanium-colored keycaps. Additional features include a Game Mode, N-Key Rollover, and anti-ghosting.

Switched on and connected to my Dell laptop, the keyboard comes to life with its pleasing lights. Lighting is vibrant thanks to the Cherry MX switches. Comfortable, detachable wrist rest with soft-touch coating is a good idea too; it will appeal to the hardcore gamers. Overall, the Alloy Elite RGB has a gorgeous design, good performance and hence, a perfectly fine keyboard.