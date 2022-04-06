Hybrid workplace: Everywhere workforce – changing the game

Today, as more and more organisations move to hybrid models as part of their digital transformation journey, Zoom Video Communications is playing a key role in this transition from a remote to a hybrid model of work where employees feel empowered to decide where, when, and how they work. “We’re proud to play a fundamental role in how the world connects,” says Sameer Raje, general manager & head of India & Saarc region, Zoom Video Communications. “Half a million businesses globally choose Zoom for their critical communications, including 70% of the Fortune 100, over half of the Fortune 500 and 85% of the Forbes Cloud 100, the world’s top private cloud companies.”

Today’s workforce relies on collaboration tools to be efficient and productive, and Zoom aims to be the platform that sets a new standard for working smarter, together. The San Jose, California-based tech firm offers “many innovations across verticals like enterprises, financial services, government, education, and healthcare on its platform, which are designed for today’s dynamic working environments and help usher in a new era of connection and collaboration,” says Raje, adding, “Zoom is expanding its platform to create a holistic communications experience. We are bringing siloed experiences together into a single experience and single platform with new products, features, and partnerships designed to empower and engage the modern workforce with connected workstreams.”

At Zoomtopia 2021 (the company’s virtual user conference), Zoom witnessed the participation of its enterprise customers including large Indian companies such as Max Life Insurance, Glenmark Pharma and Narayanan group. “In India, we are also working with organisations such as Shyft in the healthcare sector,” says Raje. At the event, Zoom announced some key innovations to streamline the flow of meetings, provide additional ways to catch up with co-workers, reduce friction in the hybrid work experience, and enhance user security and privacy. Notable among these is Focus Mode to reduce distractions for meeting participants. There is Zoom Whiteboard, a powerful virtual hub for real-time and asynchronous collaboration, anticipated later this year. Additionally, to reimagine workspaces for hybrid teams, the company announced Zoom Rooms which brings HD video collaboration into any space – in the office, classroom, or at home. There is also Workspace Reservation to easily book spaces using an interactive map, whether they are on-site or remote. Plus, Zoom Meetings has updates such as the ability to enable language interpretation by default, automated language support for the web client, add a video when setting up the meeting Waiting Room, and set a default virtual background that will automatically reset at the beginning of each meeting.

According to Raje, collaboration platforms have become a vital part of every company’s strategy. The demand for more interactive and engaging experiences will enhance dependence on advanced technologies like AI, VR and AR, which will prove to be game changers in internal and external collaborations. Visual collaboration tools will provide more immersive experiences that commission real-time and asynchronous communication, allowing teams to work more collaboratively and efficiently. “Accelerated adoption of unified communication platforms will be seen in BFSI, aviation & travel, law enforcement, resource management, entertainment and even by state agencies. Video platforms will enable new ways of working, learning, collaboration, delivering services, hosting events, and empowering a hybrid workforce across sectors,” he says.