Hybrid work: The how and why of IT ops is changing

By Kumarvel Ramakrishnan

The past two years have shown us that remote and hybrid work are here to stay. Many changes are required for them, from the products and services offered to businesses to where and how employees work. Given the technology-enabled nature of modern business, there has been a rapid shift in the IT operations landscape.

As workforces migrated to remote work, IT personnel teams were required to make a series of adjustments to keep their enterprises running smoothly.

According to a global IT service management survey, three-fifths of an organisation’s workforce are working remotely at any point in time, requiring continued IT support. This makes it clear that IT teams’ priorities are changing in this new era. We cover four of those priorities and why IT teams must focus on them.

Asset management

Asset management is among the biggest challenges that IT professionals are currently facing. That’s why organisations need their IT procurement policies to be in sync with their evolving needs. Today’s workplace relies heavily on coordination among internal silos. Even from a broader perspective, maintaining agility despite geographic- and location-related challenges is a prerequisite. In this context, mobile-capable assets like laptops, mobile devices, and tablets assume even more significance. Thus, asset management as an intra-organisation aspect deserves increased focus.

Specific BYOD policies

Bring your own device (BYOD) programmes have gained popularity as organisations aim to increase employee mobility with remote working. But BYOD places extra responsibilities on IT departments for maintaining the devices as well as ensuring the practice does not introduce unnecessary vulnerabilities into the company’s network and data. To capitalise on BYOD’s benefits, IT teams need to implement selective policies with a multi-faceted security approach.

Use of AI-powered chatbots

The need to be always available is at the centre of effective customer communication for businesses. This is where chatbots make their presence felt. AI-powered chatbots are yet another IT service and remote support enabler, automating customer communication and augmenting support in a big way. Large organisations have been using chatbots for a long time and have worked out the kinks. But for smaller enterprises, paying attention to the quality of chatbot technology is paramount.

Better self-service capabilities

To meet the hybrid workplace needs of enterprises, offering self-service capabilities is very important. Organisations with the largest number of remote workers witness the highest levels of self-service. This includes self-help via access to FAQs, etc. , the ability to self-check the status of an incident or service request, and the use of broadcast alerts and notifications when any application is going to be unavailable overnight. It’s safe to say that organisations should implement—and in some cases, modify—IT service management self-help capabilities.

The writer is technology director, ManageEngine (the Enterprise IT Management Software division of Zoho Corp)