Hybrid model: Cloud’s next leap of faith

Sandip Patel, MD, IBM India

As organisations progress on their journey to the cloud, adopting hybrid, multicloud has become essential and is a clear winner in the race to become the dominant architecture for enterprise cloud estates in India,” says Sandip Patel, managing director, IBM India. “We are witnessing Indian organisations experience enterprise-scale improvements by harnessing the power of a hybrid cloud architecture to digitise their existing products and services, enhance customer experience, increase business resiliency and reduce security risks.” According to IBM’s new global study on cloud transformation, only three percent of respondents reported using a single private or public cloud in 2021, down from 29% in 2019, establishing hybrid cloud as the dominant IT architecture.

The global study, conducted by IBM Institute for Business Value (IBV) in cooperation with Oxford Economics, surveyed almost 7,200 C-suite executives across 28 industries and 47 countries including 287 executives from India. The findings indicate the cloud market has entered the hybrid, multicloud era and concerns around vendor lock-in, security, compliance and interoperability remain paramount. The study found: Cyber threats are at an all-time high

Infrastructure complexity is creating cracked doors that cybercriminals are exploiting.

Yet, surprisingly more than a third of respondents did not indicate improving cybersecurity and reducing security risks are among their largest business and IT investments.

At the same time, 80% of global & India respondents said data security being embedded throughout the cloud architecture is important or extremely important, for successful digital initiatives.

Security concerns posed a significant obstacle to improving business performance in some, most or all parts of their cloud estate for 54% of respondents.

Among other findings, nearly 79% of global respondents and 71% of India respondents said workloads being completely portable with no vendor lock-in is important or extremely important to the success of their digital initiatives.