Hurry up! Grab Redmi 5 at massive discount of Rs 4,400; here is how to avail it

The smartphone is currently priced at Rs 7,999. But people can get the smartphone at a massive discount of Rs 4,400.

Xiaomi is offering a massive discount on probably one of its most popular smartphones – the Redmi 5. The Chinese phone makers are offering the discount on its official website mi.com. The smartphone is currently priced at Rs 7,999. But people can get the smartphone at a massive discount of Rs 4,400. Xiaomi is offering an instant cashback of Rs 2,200 and 100GB additional data only with Jio.

The company on its official website has written: “For free Jio SIM Home delivery call 1800 200 200 2 or Click: https://www.jio.com/pshd. Promocode – JioRedmi5” The customer can also avail flat 15 per cent SuperCash, maximum up t Rs 2000 when they pay via Mobikwik. Another benefit that the company is offering on the purchase of Redmi 5 is free 3-month subscription of Hungama Music.

Redmi 5 Specifications:

Redmi 5 smartphone was launched in December 2017. The smartphone sports a 5.70-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 pixels by 1440 pixels at a PPI of 282 pixels per inch. Redmi 5 is powered by 1.8GHz octa-core processor and comes with a 3GB RAM. The smartphone also packs a 32GB internal storage, which is expandable via microSD.

The smartphone boasts of a 12-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. The Redmi 5 runs Android 7.1.2 and is powered by a 3300mAh non-removable battery. It measures 151.80 x 72.80 x 7.70 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 157.00 grams.

The Redmi 5 is a dual SIM (GSM and GSM) smartphone that accepts Nano-SIM and Nano-SIM. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, FM, 3G and 4G. Sensors on the phone include a Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor and Gyroscope.

Xiaomi is currently celebrating its fourth Mi anniversary. The company has listed multiple gadgets under its anniversary sale at dirt cheap price – Rs 4. The sale held until July 12 between 10 am to 12 midnight every day. The three-day sale will be live for regular customers until July 12.