Hungama Play becomes only Indian digital platform to premiere `Batman Vs Superman`

Hungama Play, India’s leading video-on-demand destination is the only Indian digital platform to premiere ‘Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’ on July 19.

Continuing its streak of offering the best of cinema from Bollywood, Hollywood and across other Indian languages, Hungama Play adds another feather to its cap with the addition of the newly released Batman Vs Superman title. In addition to the video-on-demand premiere of atman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice’, Hungama Play offers exciting behind-the-scenes videos from the movie that takes the audience into the lives of the superheroes of the Justice League for the first time.

Speaking about the debut, Siddhartha Roy, CEO, Hungama.com, said, “We are extremely excited to be the only Indian video-on-demand platform releasing the superhero film.

We are always looking to add exclusive and premium content for our users and this film is an important addition to our catalog of over 8000 movies across 12 languages.”

Also commenting on this development, Chris Dyde, Senior Vice President, Warner Bros, said, “After a fantastic theatrical performance that marked the biggest worldwide opening for a superhero title and the 2nd biggest opening for a Warner Bros film, we are excited about the upcoming digital release of Batman Vs Superman: Dawn of Justice.

We are delighted to see that fans will have the chance to enjoy the film that brings together two of the most iconic comic book characters of all time on Hungama Play.” From director Zack Snyder comes ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ starring Oscar winner Ben Affleck as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Henry Cavill as Superman/Clark Kent in the characters’ first big-screen pairing.