Humongous discount of Rs 41,400 on Google Pixel 2 XL – Here is how to avail this offer from Airtel

Much-talked about Pixel 2 XL is the flagship smartphone of Google, and Bharti Airtel is offering it at a very lucrative offer. Airtel is giving out the smartphone at a dirt cheap price for Rs 15,599. Pixel 2 XL was launched in India last year and have seen multiple discounts and cashback offers from major online and offline retailers. However, the Airtel’s offer is a one-time payment scheme. The smartphone is priced at Rs 56,999. After buying the phone the customer will mandatorily have to subscribe to the Rs 2,799 plan for 18 months.

Under the plan, customers will get 50GB data per month along with free Amazon Prime subscription and unlimited calling. Apart from this customers will also get free handset damage protection for 12 months. The offer is applicable for the 64GB storage variant. For the 128GB variant, the one-time payment is of Rs 22,599.

What does the Rs 2,799 monthly plan cover?

The plan covers device EMI cost, unlimited calling and up to 80GB data. The thing to note here is that the handset damage protection is only available on devices with the MRP above Rs 26,200.

How does it work?

Step 1: Select your favourite smartphone.

Step 2: Check your eligibility and get instant loan approval.

Step 3: Pay a small down payment and commit to an Airtel Postpaid Plan for 12,18 or 24 months as applicable.

Step 4: Get the phone delivered to the customer’s doorsteps.

How to claim Free Handset Protection?

Step 1: Download ‘My Airtel’ app after subscribing to the iPhone postpaid plan.

Step 2: Click on the handset damage protection banner in my airtel app.

Step 3: Subscribe for free.

Specifications:

Google Pixel 2 XL smartphone was launched in November 2017. The phone comes with a 6.00-inch touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 pixels by 2880 pixels at a PPI of 538 pixels per inch. The Google Pixel 2 XL is powered by 1.9GHz octa-core processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM. The phone packs 64GB of internal storage that cannot be expanded. As far as the cameras are concerned, the Google Pixel 2 XL packs a 12.2-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

The Google Pixel 2 XL runs Android 8.0.0 and is powered by a 3520mAh non-removable battery. It measures 157.90 x 76.70 x 7.90 (height x width x thickness) and weighs 175.00 grams.