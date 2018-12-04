Huge discounts on iPhone, Mac, other Apple products: How and where to avail

The company is offering discount on hardware, software, speakers and Apple's accessories, including products from third parties. 

Apple has launched a dedicated online store for military veterans, personnel and their immediate families, with deep discounts.

The iPhone maker is the latest to offer special incentives to the military community after several wireless carriers ramped up offers and programmes that benefit active military and veterans.

“At Apple we are deeply grateful to the men and women of our armed forces. We’re proud to offer active military and veterans a new dedicated online store with special pricing as an expression of our gratitude for their brave service,” CNET reported late on Monday quoting the company as saying.

Active military and veterans have been eligible in the past for purchases made in Apple’s store for government employees, though that store only includes select products and omits some of the biggest draws. The iPhone and Apple Watch, are among those not discounted, according to USA Today.

Buyers on the site would be asked to agree that they are at least 18 years of age and are a current or veteran member of the US Military, National Guard or Reserve, to prove their eligibility.

