Huge discount of Rs 30,851 on Apple iPhone X under iPhone Fest on Amazon India – How to avail

Amazon India has kicked off the iPhone Fest on its portal. During this sale, a lot of Apple products along with various iPhones are up or grabs with huge discounts. The sale kicked off on April 10 and it will go up to April 16. It should be noted that the majority of the products that are up for grabs are iPhones. With this sale, popular iPhones such as the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone SE are listed at huge discount offers. Along with the discounts on offer, HDFC debit/credit card owners will get up to Rs 5,000 off. However, if you really want the iPhone X, then this might be the right time for you as you can get a maximum of Rs 30,851 off if you fulfill these criteria.

Criterion 1

Apple iPhone X with 64GB of internal storage was launched at Rs 89,000. However, under the iPhone Fest, the iPhone X can be bought with Rs 9001 off. That means, the iPhone X can be bought for an immediate price of Rs 79,999.

Criterion 2

With iPhone Fest on Amazon India, you will get a discount of up to Rs 5000 if you use the HDFC credit or debit card. However, the maximum of Rs 5,000 is on the iPhone X with 256 GB. This iPhone X 64 GB will get Rs 4,000 off.

Criterion 3

This one is a bit tricky as the maximum discount of Rs 17,850 off is on offer if you purchase the new iPhone with exchanging your old smartphone. This is the maximum amount that you can exchange.

If you add up the total discount on offer, then you will get the total of Rs 30,851.

Apple iPhone X specifications

Apple iPhone X gets a 5.8-inch screen with 2436×1125 pixels resolution. The latest iPhone X is powered by 1.3GHz Apple A11 Bionic hexa-core processor and is paired up with a 3GB RAM. Apple iPhone X gets a 2716mAH lithium-ion battery. The iPhone X gets a 12MP Dual Camera set up on the rear with a wide-angle and telephoto lens. On the front, iPhone X gets a 7 MP TrueDepth camera for selfies.