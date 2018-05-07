Huge discount of more than Rs 34,000 on Google Pixel 2! Check how to avail it in Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale

Google Pixel 2.

Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale which will kick off on May 13 and will go until May 16. The four-day sale will bring along with it many offers and a glimpse of it can be seen on the e-commerce giants official website. The most notable among all this is the sale of Google Pixel 2 and Google Pixel 2 XL which see massive price drops.

Pixel 2 which is priced at Rs 61,000 will now be available at Rs 34,999. That means customers will get a massive discount of Rs 26,001. Apart from this if a customer pays through HDFC card, s/he will get a cashback of Rs 8000 which makes the discount up to Rs 34,001.

Furthermore, the e-commerce site has partnered with HDFC Bank to give its customers a 10 percent Instant Discount on credit and debit card transactions, including EMI transactions as well purchases of items.

Both Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are flagship smartphones of Google, which were launched last year in October. The Pixel 2 has a 5-inch Full HD display with the standard 16:9 aspect ratio, while the Pixel 2 XL comes with a 6-inch P-OLED display with 18:9 aspect ratio. Both the devices are powered by the Snapdragon 835 processor, coupled with 4GB RAM. Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL feature 12MP single camera lens with OIS and f/1.7 aperture lens. Both the smartphones support ‘Portrait mode’. The front camera is 8MP.

Apart from gadgets and electronics, clothing, footwear, household appliances, TVs, furniture, and home décor categories will also see discounts and offers listed in the four-day period. There is also a game corner this time via which consumers can play and win laptops and mobiles at just Re 1, along with a chance to get 100 percent cashback on their Big Shopping Days purchase.