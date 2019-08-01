Huawei’s Y9 Prime 2019 is a stout addition to mid-range price segment: Price, specifications

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is the new addition to the Chinese company’s smartphone kitty that is aimed at bolstering its efforts towards India. The smartphone is a mid-range device that is being touted as the ‘Pop-Up King’ because of the 16-megapixel AI camera on the front that sits on a motorised slider. The design of the smartphone is in line with other smartphones launched recently in the same price bracket.

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 costs Rs 15,990 for the lonesome variant that has 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There are two colour variants of the phone – Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green. It takes on the recently launched Vivo Z1 Pro and Moto One Vision. The smartphone will up for grabs during the Amazon Freedom Day sale that starts August 7 for the Prime members. The open sale will commence at 12 am on August 8 via Amazon.

As for offers, the buyers can avail no-cost EMI option, exchange offer of up to Rs 1,500 extra value, instant cashback of Rs 500 via Amazon Pay, 10 per cent instant discount on SBI cards, and benefits worth Rs 20,000 from Jio. For offline buyers, there are a bunch of ‘special’ offers, including a combination of Huawei Sport Bluetooth headphones and a 15600mAh battery pack, worth Rs 4,598, to be available for free on pre-bookings via Croma, Poorvika, and other retail outlets across India.

After the US trade ban marred the company’s reputation globally but the quarterly results were a far cry. At its New Delhi event, Huawei reiterated its sales are profitable and that Android updates to most of its flagship and mid-range phones have nearly rolled out. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 runs EMUI 9.1 out of the box, which is based on Android 9 Pie. There is a 6.59-inch FHD+ FullView display with a notch at the top. It is powered by the company’s octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 512GB.

Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 has cameras in line with the latest smartphone models. There are three cameras at the back of the phone – 16-megapixel f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel f/2.4 sensor, and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 sensor. The cameras are equipped with 6P lens, which Huawei claims, will “enhance the resolution and contrast” to deliver better photos. The pop-up selfie camera has a 16-megapixel AI sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 is backed by a 4000mAh battery with 10W fast charging via USB-C port.