Huawei’s next flagship smartphone barred from using Google apps

Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone will be blocked from using Google apps and services because of the trade ban that has been imposed by the US government. The popular smartphone brand is expected to launch 5G enabled Mate 30 smartphones that are expected to be available from September 18. Huawei has not released any premier smartphones since the trade ban was imposed on the tech firm.

The Chinese smartphone brand used to run on Android which is an operating system by Google. Following the trade ban from the US, Huawei has been banned from using major apps like YouTube, Google Maps, Google Pay, Google Play Store and other applications which are owned by the tech giant. The US banned Huawei this year in May saying it was a threat to the national security of the country. However, the telecom giant denied the charges

During the summer, the US government had issued Huawei a temporary license which helped the Chinese firm in maintaining its existing smartphones. However, Google has said that the license that has been issued will only be available for products that already exist in the market and any new smartphone launched by the company will not get the same benefits. There have been reports that Huawei is building its own operating system which will help it in future.

Huawei has been a popular smartphone brand across the globe and its headquarters are in Shenzhen. The company was established in 1987 and it used to manufacture phone switches. Now, the company has diversified into various products like smartphones, laptop and tablets.

With Google set to launch Android 10 soon, it will be interesting to see when Huawei gets the update and whether a delay in the update hampers the 5G rollout for the company.