Huawei’s new Watch GT 2e supports 100 workout modes and can measure your blood oxygen saturation levels

The updated Watch GT 2 is called the Watch GT 2e and it will be available for buying in April for Euros 199.

Huawei is rehashing last year’s Watch GT 2 making it look sportier, adding a host of new workout modes, plus the ability to measure your blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) courtesy a dedicated IR sensor while retaining the original’s ‘phenomenal’ 2-week battery life. The updated Watch GT 2 is called the Watch GT 2e and it will be available for buying in April for Euros 199 (roughly Rs 16,500).

The hardware as well as the software inside the Huawei Watch GT 2 is totally custom-made. The Watch GT 2e, like the Watch GT 2, is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chip and runs the company’s in-house Light OS – that has nothing to do with Google’s Wear OS. Both the hardware and software here have been designed with a special focus on battery life, plus your usual smarts. This means that the Huawei Watch GT 2e has all the necessary fitness tracking sensors that you’ll ever need including a heart rate monitor as well as sleep and stress tracking. And it can last really long between charges.

Huawei says the Huawei Watch GT 2e supports 100 workout modes divided into professional and customised categories. The smartwatch supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower). Customised workout modes are 85 in all and cover six categories of sports including extreme, leisure, fitness, aquatics, ball games and winter sports with activities ranging from street dance to parkour, rock climbing to yoga, and ballet to boxing. Phew!

Elsewhere, the Huawei Watch GT 2e comes in 46mm (1.39-inch) size and uses an OLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. There are also custom watch faces that you can use to tweak the design, as expected. There’s 4GB on-board memory for 500 songs. The Watch GT 2e also bundles a microphone and speaker so you can ‘theoretically’ make phone calls with it – there’s no bundled LTE though.

Also, you can’t download and install third-party apps on the Huawei Watch GT 2e.