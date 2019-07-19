Huawei’s mobile platform HongMeng OS will not be an Android replacement

Huawei’s fight against the US government has been less productive and more tiring. The Chinese colossus went ballistic over the trade snub, leading to the suspension of Android license with Google. Undeterred by the ongoing falling out, Huawei announced it’s working on its own mobile operating system that will eliminate the need for Android on its phones. Now, after a month or so, the company has admitted its mobile ecosystem, dubbed HongMeng OS, is not a substitute for Android.

HongMeng OS, a custom operating system that was said to emulate company’s EMUI but without Android, has now been declared incompetent to be preloaded on smartphones and tablets. Huawei SVP Catherine Chen said that HongMeng OS is not meant for smartphones and tablets and that Huawei will continue using Android on such devices. Of course, backing to this statement comes from Google’s recent decision of retaining the Android license, delivered as a part of the ban lift.

Chen said that HongMeng OS is for “industrial use” and will need more use cases before it could debut on mobile devices. “…the system has been in development long before the current discussions around finding an alternative to Android,” Chen said. HongMeng OS was confirmed to cover a wide range of devices, instead of being limited to just mobile and tablet devices. It is also said to be more secure than Android because it has been developed using fewer codes that can provide a more robust system. It also has low latency that is better than other mobile ecosystems.

HongMeng OS is developed using the Android Open Source Project, which is essentially the public version of Android available to anyone without a license or fee. Huawei claims that its mobile operating system will be 60 per cent faster than Android, but we will hold our breath until we see that happening. Meanwhile, Huawei also trademarked another name, Harmony OS, which is believed will be given to the global version of HongMeng OS.