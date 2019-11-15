Huawei’s Kirin A1 chipset for wearables to launch next month in India

Huawei’s Kirin A1 is debuting in India next month

Huawei is planning big for the Indian market as it looks to mend its image after the US snubbed it to allay the suspicion of espionage. The Chinese company has said it will launch a range of wearable devices powered by the Kirin A1 chipset next month in India. Huawei’s Kirin A1 is a rather modern chipset that adapts to the device it is being used inside. This essentially means multiple wearable devices, such as smartwatches, wireless earbuds, and neckbands can be powered using the Kirin A1 that adapts to the device mechanism.

First unveiled at the IFA this year, Huawei’s Kirin A1 is touted as the first chipset that supports both Bluetooth v5.1 and Bluetooth LE v5.1. With two different Bluetooth technologies working concurrently, the Kirin A1 is claimed to deliver a maximum speed of 6.5Mbps. Kirin A1 comes with a Bluetooth processing unit, an audio processing unit, an ultra-low-power application processor, and an independent power management unit crammed into an area of 4.3mmx4.4mm.

Kirin A1 is designed using the ARM Cortex-M7 processor that has achieved a maximum energy consumption rate of 10uA/MHz, Huawei has claimed. The standard consumption rate for the non-mobile phone chipsets in the market is 30uA/MHz. Since the chipset is custom-designed for wearables, including smartwatches, it will support health-related functions with the help of a capacitive sensor, an optical heart-rate sensor, an accelerometer sensor, and a six-axis sensor.

Two of Huawei’s wearable products – FreeBuds 3 and Watch GT2 – are powered by Kirin A1 chipset. The announcement of the chipset in India hints at an imminent arrival of the Huawei FreeBuds 3 and Watch GT2 in the market. Huawei already sells the Watch GT in India as its answer to the Samsung Galaxy Watch and Apple Watch. FreeBuds 3, however, will take on AirPods Pro and Galaxy Buds in India.

Commenting at the launch, Tornado Pan, Country Manager, Huawei Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, said, “As a consumer-centric brand, Huawei has always been at the forefront of technology innovation driven by deep-rooted consumer insights. The Kirin A1 is a very powerful chipset and is anticipated to bring in a paradigm shift in India’s wearable market. In line with our legacy of eliminating consumer pain points- Products powered by this chipset will provide unparalleled performance, power efficiency and connectivity”.