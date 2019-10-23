Huawei’s foldable phone, Mate X ships in November after being long-delayed

Huawei Mate X finally has a release date

Huawei Mate X, the Chinese company’s first foldable phone, finally has a release date after a long delay. At a product launch conference in Shenzhen, Huawei announced that its ambitious device will go on sale in November first in the China market. The event was centred on the company’s upcoming device and service portfolio for 5G across the world. Huawei also showed off its Kirin 990 5G System-on-Chip that powers the Mate 30 series.

As per a report by Sina News, Huawei’s Mate X will be released on November 15 in China. It costs 16,999 yuan for the 8GB/512GB variant, which is approximately Rs 1.70 lakh. The company has not said anything about its plans to introduce the device in other markets. However, it provided The Verge with a statement on the lines of the device’s international release. “A global launch plan is under review,” Huawei was quoted as saying by The Verge.

ALSO READ | Google’s Diwali offers include Rs 10,000 discount on Pixel phones, deals on smart devices

Huawei’s Mate X was launched earlier this year after Samsung had announced its Galaxy Fold foldable phone. But the latter met misfortune when some of the early review units began showing display and fragility issues. It was a cue for Huawei to hold its own device up until it feels the market is ready. And while the Chinese company was testing the waters for its device, it was reeling from the blow it was served by the US government over trade. After Google and Huawei had a falling out over Android license, the latter resorted to going all-out with its resources to show it is armed with a backup – the HarmonyOS.

Its Mate 30 series runs Android OS, along with a promise of software updates. However, the phone lacks Google apps and there is no workaround to sideload them as the Android bootleg is missing as well. But even during such a dire situation, Huawei is bullish about its products. The company also announced that it has sold 200 million smartphones in 2019 so far, which is 64 days earlier than its last year’s record.