Huawei’s answer to Google’s Android said to debut this year on new phone

Huawei is reportedly moving ahead with its plans for HongMeng OS

After it was served the blow by the Trump administration over trade regulations, Huawei had confirmed it will launch its own proprietary ecosystem, dubbed HongMeng, that will power future devices. Huawei is now reportedly going ahead to introduce its own mobile operating system HongMeng OS on a phone later this year. The Mate 30 series, which will succeed the existing Mate 20 line – will be the first to run HongMeng and cost around 2,000 yuan (approximately Rs 20,300), the report said.

According to a report by Global Times, citing a source familiar with the development, Huawei’s upcoming Mate series will introduce its mobile ecosystem. Given the price, the mid-range phones will come preloaded with HongMeng OS while its premium, flagship devices will continue shipping with Android, the licence ban for which was lifted after US government eased the trade regulations.

While there is no official word from Huawei on when it is planning to launch HongMeng OS, company executive Catherine Chen said earlier that the OS will be best-suited for devices beyond smartphones (such as IoT devices, smart TVs, and other network equipment) and that Huawei mobile phones would continue to be powered by Android. Chen said that HongMeng OS relies on simpler and less complex coding than Android, which makes it a little undeserving for flagship-level mobile phones. But, at the same time, would minimise Huawei’s dependence on Android for its low-tier phones, including those of its Honor brand.

It seems similar to Samsung’s Tizen OS that, although does not support any phone from the brand, is the primary ecosystem for devices including its Galaxy Watch models.