HUAWEI Y9s: Gen Y will love this mobile phone

COVID-19 has impacted our lives in ways many of us couldn’t have imagined. It has changed the way we interact with our friends and family and the way we work. The humble mobile phone has become man’s new best friend—at least for Generation Y. Even for others, it has emerged as a strategic device for work and entertainment. Contemplating to pick up a new mobile? Take my word, the Huawei Y9s can be a worthy option. This mid-range phone is priced at Rs 19,990.

Company officials reckon that Huawei Y9s is for the generation Y which likes everything on-the-go. Powered by EMUI 9.1 OS, the 4000 mAh battery enabled Y9s runs throughout the day even with active and long duration social media browsing and mobile gaming activities. It comes with a remarkable 6.59-inch Ultra FullView Display, providing users with rich and bright colour schemes. With 16.7 million colours packed display, it exhibits vivid colours and sharpness. Plus, with a screen-to-body ratio of 91% both the top and bottom bezels of the display are thin, especially the bottom bezel, which is nearly unnoticeable. The best part: for a comfortable viewing experience that is not strenuous to the eyes, users can activate the phone’s Eye Comfort mode, offering a blue light filtering function for soothing viewing experience.

Huawei is known for its prowess in the camera department; the Y9s is laced with the ultra-clear 48MP camera to capture stunning shots, along with 8MP Ultra Wide Angle camera and a 2MP depth camera.

The ultra-clear 48MP main camera will capture fine details with crystal clarity in daily situations.

The 16MP front camera automatically pops up for selfies and retracts when done, utilising the full display to capture portraits in a cool and fun way.

The Night Mode feature allows users to capture beautiful low light shots of the night-time. The upgraded AI beauty algorithm can retouch portraits and focus more on the face to get perfect selfies even in low light. In comparison to competition housing a 48MP main camera, the Y9s not only captures finer and detailed images, but also offers a very good Handheld Night Mode owing to Huawei’s powerful AI capabilities.

In terms of build quality, the Y9s uses a glass body and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Together with the 3D Arc designed middle frames, it creates a natural and seamless transition from the back to front, which presents a high-end unibody design and gives users a comfortable grip. The device is available in two stylish colours: Midnight Black and Breathing Crystal.

Inside, there’s an improved Kirin 710F octa-core chipset that provides powerful on-the-go gaming and an enhanced live stream viewing experience. The Y9s is available with 6GB of RAM with 128GB storage, expandable via SD card to 512GB. The 6GB RAM efficiently ensures smooth operation even with multiple apps running.

Unlocking the phone in 0.3 seconds is a reality with the advanced side-mounted fingerprint sensor. An integration of the power button and a fingerprint sensor, it only takes one second to awake the voice assistant by long-pressing the button and three seconds press to power off the device.

Equipped with a 4000mAh powerful battery, the Y9s can support continuous calling for 40 hours, music playback for 80 hours and video playback for 9 hours. In other words, focusing on daily tasks without the worries of power bank has just become easier.

Overall, the Y9s provides a simple interactive design and intelligent functions for easy use, like AI communication, wireless printing, phone clone, HUAWEI Share, etc. The phone will learn to understand and support more efficiency in everyday tasks. Its smart antenna technology applied to full scenes ensures the signal stays strong for gaming and video playback. This mid-range phone will be available on Amazon from next week onwards.

Estimated street price: Rs 19,990