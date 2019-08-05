Huawei Y9 Prime 2019: Smart and stylish, quite a snapper too

The Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 comes in 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM combination and is available in two colours—Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green.

Meet the Huawei Y9 Prime 2019, touted as the pop-up king that comes equipped with a 6.59 inches Full View vivid display with no notch for a great wide angle visual experience, whether you are watching the latest snack videos on YouTube or a blockbuster on Amazon Prime Video. Priced aggressively at `15,990, the pop-up front camera of Y9 Prime pops up automatically in flat one second when you take selfies; it even retracts when you are done or in case of an accidental fall while taking a selfie.

The Y9 Prime 2019 comes in 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM combination and is available in two colours—Sapphire Blue and Emerald Green. It sports a 16MP front auto pop-up front camera with f/2.2 aperture and comes with 16MP+8MP+ 2MP triple rear camera with f/1.8 aperture, f/2.4 aperture and f/2.4 aperture respectively. A 16MP AI front camera offers real-time image optimisation in eight seconds and also intelligently adjusts the retouching intensity, enabling you to capture crystal clear selfies from any angle whatsoever. The 6 lens—an extra glass lens equipped on the camera—effectively gathers the light to enhance the resolution and contrast to show better images.

Additionally, the device comes with a brilliant 3D Portrait feature. Both the front and rear camera of the device can retouch your portrait with studio-quality lighting effects to make you look your very best, no matter where you are. With the 128GB ROM memory and expandable 512GB storage, you will never have to miss out on capturing precious moments, be it photos, videos and message. A detailed review will follow soon.

Estimated street price: `15,990