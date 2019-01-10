Huawei Y9 (2019) with four cameras, AI integration launched in India: A contender to Redmi Note 6 Pro?

Huawei Y9 has been launched in India

Huawei Y9 has been formally launched in India at an event in New Delhi on Thursday. The latest mid-range smartphone from the Chinese manufacturer, which outperformed Apple in the global market recently, is doubling down on its efforts to penetrate the most popular “mid-range” price category in India. The Huawei Y9 ships with Android 8.1 Oreo, out-of-the-box, which seems rather unusual considering the latest devices that come preloaded with Android 9 Pie.

For the pricing of the Huawei Y9, the company will sell its single 4GB/64GB variant in India at Rs 15,990. The colour variants are Midnight Black and Sapphire Blue. The smartphone will be bundled with free boAt Rockerz Sports Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 2,990. The sale starts

Huawei Y9 Specifications

The Huawei Y9 is the company’s second smartphone to come integrated with the in-house HiSilicon Kirin 710 processor, with eight cores, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is further expandable via microSD card. For graphics, the smartphone packs a Mali-G51 MP4 processor. It has a non-hybrid SIM tray, meaning two nano-sized SIM cards and microSD cards can be inserted at the same time.

The Huawei Y9 packs a 6.5-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a notch at the top at an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. Huawei says that the display on Huawei Y9 comes with Rhine Certification that ensures a ‘low blue light’ on the display to make night reading convenient. The screen-to-body ratio is 82.8 per cent.

For the cameras, the Huawei Y9 has four cameras in total – two on either side – powered by AI. Huawei says the cameras produce ‘intelligent composition’, thanks to AI integration. There is a dual setup of a 16-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor at the back, accompanied by an LED flash. Huawei claims that the cameras can learn the scenes and optimise the backlighting for portraits. There are “intelligent” scene modes, as many as 22, given on the camera. Moreover, there is gesture photography available on the device.

Huawei says the night mode on the cameras can shoot an optimised photograph by holding the shutter button for 6 seconds. For selfies, the Huawei Y9 sports a setup of a 13-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor on the back.

The Huawei Y9 is backed by a 4000mAh battery that supports AI Power to figure out the consumption patterns of the apps. Huawei says the battery can deliver 52 hours of voice calling, 9 hours of gaming, and 65 hours of music on a single charge. The company is stressing on Artificial Intelligence that drives the smartphone in entirety. The Huawei Y9 has a new feature called Histen 5.0, powered by the GPU Turbo mode. It will essentially snooze all the notifications on the device during gaming. The smartphone supports music playback via 5.1 and 7.1 output system on speaker setups.