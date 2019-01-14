Huawei Y9 2019: Video viewing is top notch

Tornado Pan, country manager, Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, at the launch of Y9 2019 in New Delhi

Do you know that an average Indian consumer spends eight hours a week watching videos on his mobile phone? In tune with mobile consumption habits here, Huawei Consumer Business Group (one of the Chinese tech major’s three business units that cover smartphones, PCs and tablets, wearables and cloud services) has a distinct focus on introducing India-specific features, courtesy its India R&D team based in Bengaluru.

Last week, Huawei Consumer Business Group debuted, what it calls, the “entry-level flagship phone” Y9 2019 that is especially targeted at those engaged in consuming a lot of video content on the devices. The device, available in two colours—Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black—features a 6.5-inch screen, 3D curved design, powerful battery, advanced quad camera – all in a pleasing and attractive design.

It is available on Amazon, starting January 15, at a retail price of Rs 15,990 with Boat Rockerz 255 Sports Bluetooth hands-free worth Rs 2,990 for free.

Tornado Pan, country manager, Consumer Business Group, Huawei India, said, “With the launch of Y9 2019, we are introducing new smartphone capabilities with several technological advancements and superior aesthetics without compromising on the premium quality that is Huawei is renowned for.”

Interestingly, the Y9 2019 supports Eye Comfort Mode which reduces harmful blue light and digital strain. It can dim the screen brightness to 3nit; reduce harmful blue light and digital strain. Users reading e-book under Eye Comfort Mode suffer less eyestrain with suitable colour temperature configuration and contrast restriction.

The Y9 2019 is equipped with a 4000mAh big battery and 12nm Kirin 710 chipset that provides superior power efficiency. Y9 2019 features dual camera, both on the front and rear for hardware level Bokeh effect, and supports AI intelligent scenario identification and optimisation.

Stay tuned for a detailed review at a later date.