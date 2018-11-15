Huawei wireless charger: Now, charge your phone without wires

By: | Published: November 15, 2018 1:10 AM

Farewell to the limitations of taditional wired charging. Huawei Consumer Business Group India is all set to bring its wireless charging capabilities to the Indian market along with the launch of Mate 20 Pro, this month.

Another unique innovation from Huawei, its self-developed 15W (Max) quick wireless charge technology allows you to enjoy wired charging speed, wirelessly.

Farewell to the limitations of taditional wired charging. Huawei Consumer Business Group India is all set to bring its wireless charging capabilities to the Indian market along with the launch of Mate 20 Pro, this month. Another unique innovation from Huawei, its self-developed 15W (Max) quick wireless charge technology allows you to enjoy wired charging speed, wirelessly.

Designed to be a great productivity enabler, with a 10-minute 15W wireless charging session, it tops up the battery by 12%, while a 30-minute charge gives the battery 31%. The charger is developed on the Qi standard for universal compatibility, thereby allowing it to identify smartphones, earbuds and other devices intelligently and adjust output power automatically to charge them safely. It also boasts of case compatibility whereby users will not need to remove their phone cases and conveniently charge their smartphones through <= 5 mm non-metal phone cases directly.

With consumer centricity as the core focus for everything that Huawei does, this technology reiterates Huawei’s effort on meaningful innovation to solve real-life consumer pain points that enrich consumer’s lives. With the launch of the Mate 20 Pro slated next month, wireless reverse charging is also a feature that the device itself is capable of, enabling users to take maximum advantage of the large battery inside the device to charge other Qi-enabled devices.

[Ad]Earning above 30000? Apply for a LIFETIME FREE Credit Card! Get upto Rs 1000 AMAZON voucher. Apply now on BankBazaar.

Other unique features of the charger include comprehensive safety protection features through which the charger is capable of foreign object detection whereby it automatically powers off when detecting keys, coins and other metal objects, or control the temperature of ID/travel cards and other metal-containing items at a safe range to avoid overheating. The Huawei wireless charger also has a built-in chip that can adjust the output power automatically according to the ambient temperature and real-time battery percentage.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. INDUSTRY
  3. TECHNOLOGY
  4. Huawei wireless charger: Now, charge your phone without wires
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
Share Market in Samvat 2075
Samvat 2075 investment tips: Things to keep in mind before buying stocks this year; check top bets
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
HDFC Bank emerges as biggest wealth creator in last 5 years ahead of RIL, TCS; here are top 5 names
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
Samvat to Samvat: Nifty IT Index emerges best performer since last Diwali; check best and worst performing sectors
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
INDIAN RAILWAYS
Tatkal train tickets at double the price! What Indian Railways is doing to bust touts
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
Wonderful! First passenger train service between India-Nepal to run on broad gauge from December
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
'Make in India' speed boost for Indian Railways! Gets first 200 kmph capable aerodynamic electric locomotive
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition