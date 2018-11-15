Huawei wireless charger: Now, charge your phone without wires

Another unique innovation from Huawei, its self-developed 15W (Max) quick wireless charge technology allows you to enjoy wired charging speed, wirelessly.

Farewell to the limitations of taditional wired charging. Huawei Consumer Business Group India is all set to bring its wireless charging capabilities to the Indian market along with the launch of Mate 20 Pro, this month. Another unique innovation from Huawei, its self-developed 15W (Max) quick wireless charge technology allows you to enjoy wired charging speed, wirelessly.

Designed to be a great productivity enabler, with a 10-minute 15W wireless charging session, it tops up the battery by 12%, while a 30-minute charge gives the battery 31%. The charger is developed on the Qi standard for universal compatibility, thereby allowing it to identify smartphones, earbuds and other devices intelligently and adjust output power automatically to charge them safely. It also boasts of case compatibility whereby users will not need to remove their phone cases and conveniently charge their smartphones through <= 5 mm non-metal phone cases directly.

With consumer centricity as the core focus for everything that Huawei does, this technology reiterates Huawei’s effort on meaningful innovation to solve real-life consumer pain points that enrich consumer’s lives. With the launch of the Mate 20 Pro slated next month, wireless reverse charging is also a feature that the device itself is capable of, enabling users to take maximum advantage of the large battery inside the device to charge other Qi-enabled devices.

Other unique features of the charger include comprehensive safety protection features through which the charger is capable of foreign object detection whereby it automatically powers off when detecting keys, coins and other metal objects, or control the temperature of ID/travel cards and other metal-containing items at a safe range to avoid overheating. The Huawei wireless charger also has a built-in chip that can adjust the output power automatically according to the ambient temperature and real-time battery percentage.