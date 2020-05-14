Huawei Watch GT 2e launched in India, brings 100 workout modes, SpO2 monitoring and more for Rs 11,990

The Watch GT 2e is a rehashed variant of the Watch GT 2 from last year.

Huawei is bringing the Watch GT 2e to India. The Watch GT 2e is a rehashed variant of the Watch GT 2 from last year with a sportier design, a host of new workout modes, plus the ability to measure your blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) thanks to a dedicated IR sensor. The key highlight however is its touted 2-week battery life, something that was also the USP of the original Watch GT 2.

Huawei Watch GT 2e India price and availability

Huawei has launched the Watch GT 2e in India at a price of Rs 11,990. The Watch GT 2e will be available for pre-order from Amazon India and Flipkart e-commerce websites from May 15. Those who pre-order the Watch GT 2e between May 15-May 21 will be eligible to get AM61 Bluetooth earphones worth Rs 3,990 for free. Those who pre-order the Watch GT 2e between May 15-May 28 can also purchase it through an option of 6 months no-cost EMI.

Huawei Watch GT 2e specs and features

The hardware as well as the software inside the Huawei Watch GT 2e is totally custom-made. The smartwatch is powered by Huawei’s Kirin A1 chip and runs the company’s in-house Light OS. Both the hardware and software here have been designed with a special focus on battery life, plus your usual smarts. This means that the Huawei Watch GT 2e has all the necessary fitness tracking sensors that you’ll ever need including a heart rate monitor as well as sleep and stress tracking. And it can last really long between charges.

Huawei says the Watch GT 2e supports 100 workout modes divided into professional and customised categories. The smartwatch supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower). Customised workout modes are 85 in all and cover six categories of sports including extreme, leisure, fitness, aquatics, ball games and winter sports with activities ranging from street dance to parkour, rock climbing to yoga, and ballet to boxing.

Elsewhere, the Huawei Watch GT 2e comes in 46mm (1.39-inch) size and uses an OLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels. There are also custom watch faces that you can use to tweak the design, as expected. There’s 4GB on-board memory for 500 songs. The Watch GT 2e also bundles a microphone and speaker so you can ‘theoretically’ make phone calls with it – there’s no bundled LTE though.