Huawei Watch GT 2 to launch in India on December 5

Huawei Watch GT 2 will debut in India later this week.

Huawei Watch GT 2 is arriving in India on December 5. The Chinese company has sent out media invites for an event in New Delhi where Huawei Watch GT 2 will debut. A ‘Notify Me’ button was recently activated for the smartwatch on the company website, but no launch timeline was revealed. The Huawei Watch GT 2 is powered by the Kirin A1 chipset that was announced for India last month.

Originally launched in September for the European market, the Huawei Watch GT 2 will be sold via Flipkart and Amazon. There are two variants of the Huawei Watch GT 2 – a 42mm model costs 229 euros while its 46mm model is priced at 249 euros, which translates to roughly Rs 18,000 and Rs 20,000, respectively. The India pricing, which is likely to be announced later this week, is going to be on par with the aforementioned cost of the Huawei Watch GT 2.

The specifications of the Huawei Watch GT 2 include a 1.39-inch OLED display and a 1.2-inch OLED display for the 46mm and 42mm models, respectively. The smartwatch is powered by a Kirin A1 chipset, which the company claims it’s most futuristic chipset by far. Kirin A1 is an adaptable chipset that supports all kinds of wearable devices, including wireless earbuds, neckbands, and even portable speakers. The chipset is also claimed to be using both Bluetooth v5.1 and Bluetooth LE for better synchronisation between the wireless device and the paired phone.

However, Watch GT 2 does not run Google’s Wear OS following the suspension of trade between the two companies, resulting in the development of a substitute ecosystem called Harmony OS. Huawei had stated that the Harmony OS will encompass a wide range of devices, including smartphones that still run Android, however, without Google’s standard apps.

Watch GT 2 comes with a microphone and a speaker to allow user to make calls. The smartwatch is also water-resistant up to 5ATM. There is an in-built GPS on the smartwatch, which means it does not rely solely on the phone’s geolocation services for when a workout activity requires location data.