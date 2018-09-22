Huawei trolls Apple, offers power bank to customers in queue to buy iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max

While the company revealed all the premium features of new phones at the event, one thing was kept secret – the power backup they give a user.

Tech giant Apple has recently launched the latest variants of iPhone – XS and XS Max with new features at an event at its headquarters in California. While the company revealed all the premium features of new phones at the event, one thing was kept secret – the power backup they give a user. However, a number of tech websites and Youtube channels reported that XS and XS Max may be packing 2658mAh and 3174mAh capacity batteries respectively.

The batteries provided by Apple in its iPhones are much lower in power in comparison to that provided by other brands, that too at a much cheaper price. However, it is worth noting that iPhone reduces the power consumption in its phones with iOS operating system. Still, it faces the criticism from a section of users.

Now, to troll Apple, Chinese smartphone company Huawei took their marketing exercise to another level. The company took to Singapore’s streets and presented power banks to people who had queued up outside an Apple store to get hands on the latest iPhones.

We make juice that lasts… A #HigherIntelligence is coming. 16.10.18 pic.twitter.com/Pa2jIsZVkU — Huawei Mobile UK (@HuaweiMobileUK) September 21, 2018

Well, this was not all. In London, Huawei drove a juice van at the flagship Apple store on the launch day and served juice to passers-by. The company offered people “higher intelligence” juices which were further “get ju%ce that lasts” followed by “No traces of Apple.”