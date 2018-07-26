Huawei to target mid to high-range smartphone segment in India

Huawei. (Reuters)

Chinese telecom firm Huawei today said it will focus on the mid to high-end smartphone segment in the country. “This year we formally introduced Huawei smartphones in India. We are trying to get share among customers buying premium phone. For Huawei smartphones we will not focus on numbers but positioning of the product,” said Allen Wang, Director, Product Centre, Huawei India Consumer Business Group.

The focus will be on handsets priced at Rs 20,000 and above, he added. The company today unveiled the Huawei nova 3 and 3i smartphones, priced at Rs 34,999 and Rs 20,990 respectively. Wang said the online channel accounts for around 35 per cent share of market.

“We will also sell Huawei smartphones through retail stores in select stores,” he added. According to Counterpoint Research estimates, Huawei along with its sub-brand Honor has 3 per cent market share in the Indian smartphone segment, with majority of the sales coming from Honor.