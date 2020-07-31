Huawei spinoff Honor launches its first laptop in India; specs, price and everything to know

The real kicker is the price.

Taking cues from Xiaomi, Huawei spinoff Honor has also forayed into India’s burgeoning laptop market. Though unlike Xiaomi, Honor is kicking off the proceedings with a single product, aka the 15-inch Honor MagicBook 15. Honor is also keeping things simple configuration-wise, launching the Honor MagicBook 15 in just a single variant with AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU, Vega 8 graphics and PCIe NVMe SSD. The real kicker is the price. The Honor MagicBook 15 has been launched in India at a very aggressive price of Rs 42,990.

The Honor MagicBook 15, like most ultra-portable laptops today boasts of a thin and light design with minimal bezels. The laptop has an aluminum chassis available in Mystic Silver colourway and weighs only 1.53 kg. It has a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS “anti-glare” display with an 87% screen-to-body ratio, in part also due to Honor’s style of webcam on this one. The Honor MagicBook 15 has a pop-up webcam much like some of its TVs and smartphones, something that should also come handy for privacy. The power button also doubles as a fingerprint reader on this one, adding another layer of privacy.

Under the hood, the Honor MagicBook 15 has AMD’s Ryzen 5 3500U processor paired with Radeon Vega 8 graphics, 8GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, and 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD. Software inside the laptop is Microsoft Windows 10 Home. The Honor MagicBook 15 supports 65W fast charging and the bundled fast charger is claimed to top the laptop from 0 to 53% in 30 minutes.

The Honor MagicBook 15 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 42,990 though Honor will sell it a Rs 3,000 discount bringing the price of the laptop down to Rs 39,990 for the first sale on August 6 on Flipkart.