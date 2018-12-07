Huawei partners Indian tech majors to jointly develop solutions

The company has adopted a strategy to jointly develop the solutions and sell them in the market.

By Kiran Rathee

As it looks to grow in India, one of its key markets, Chinese telecom major Huawei is betting big on its enterprise segment and to fuel the growth, the company has partnered with tech majors including TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Infosys.

The aim of the partnerships with Indian tech majors is to utilise their software capabilities along with its expertise in hardware. The company has adopted a strategy to jointly develop the solutions and sell them in the market.

To strengthen the enterprise play for the Indian market, Huawei has recently opened its first Open Lab here. Built as a part of the company’s global OpenLab Programme, the facility in India is the 12th such lab globally. Located at its Gurgaon headquarters, the lab will serve as an open, flexible, and secure platform for joint innovation with customers and partners.

Over the next 3 years, Huawei will be investing $23 million jointly in its OpenLabs in India and Thailand.

“The company started its enterprise business in India about six years back. Now, we are serving six of the top ten BFSI customers as well as four of the top six oil and gas companies. We are also serving the top manufacturing and retail firms,” Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei India told Financial Express.

In fact, enterprise business, which contributes about 5% to the company’s revenue globally, has grown over 60% in India last year.

India is one of the key markets for the Chinese firm for all its three business verticals — carrier or telecom business, consumer business which includes smart devices and enterprise business. The firm has been facing difficult business environment across countries including the US, Canada, Britain and Australia.

The company has over 500 channel partners to jointly develop solutions for Indian as well as global companies. Partnerships with firms including SAP, Honeywell, Johnson Controls, among others, will be used to provide joint solutions to Indian firms whereas tie-ups with Indian tech majors like TCS, Wipro, Tech Mahindra and Infosys will be utilised to market the joint solutions globally.

“Indian companies with global footprint like TCS, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra, and we have signed global alliance agreement for developing joint solutions,” Hao said.

Elaborating about its partnership with Infosys, Hao said the two firms have a strategic pact to offer the Finacle universal banking solution on the cloud. The solution integrates Huawei’s cloud platform with the Finacle suite of solutions, including core banking, online banking and customer relationship management solutions. Huawei has integrated a multimedia collaborative platform and a security management platform for mobile devices. It will utilise Infosys multi-channel framework to deliver an omnichannel banking capability to clients and prospects.

The two companies also offer a joint big data analytics solution to financial services organisations.

As per its agreement with Tech Mahindra, Huawei’s enterprise products and services will be marketed by Tech Mahindra across 44 countries including India. The alliance would also involve launching a joint go-to-market strategy, which will give a boost to the competitiveness of both companies in the global marketplace, by leveraging each other’s core strengths.

Tech Mahindra would take Huawei’s enterprise products and services, and build solutions around various platforms.

To further boost its enterprise presence in India, Huawei will partner with system integrators, independent software vendors, independent hardware vendors and consultants for its OpenLab in India. Currently, a total of 211 of Fortune Globe 500, including 48 of the top 100, have chosen Huawei as their partner in digital transformation, the company said.