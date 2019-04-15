Huawei P30 Pro now available to buy with bank discounts, Jio offers, and more

Huawei P30 Pro went up on its first sale on Monday, April 15 on Amazon.in. The flagship smartphone that takes forward Huawei’s legacy for smartphone cameras was launched in India last week. It comes with four cameras on the back, which features the dedicated night mode that has been found to outdo the counterparts on Google Pixel 3. Huawei P30 Pro is powered by the company’s own Kirin 980 processor that rivals the Snapdragon 855, Exynos 9820, and Apple’s A12 Bionic SoCs.

You can buy the Huawei P30 Pro for a price of Rs 71,990 starting Monday. It is available on Amazon.in but the company is also selling the P30 Pro via offline channels. Huawei P30 Pro can be bought at Croma stores across the country starting April 19. The smartphone comes in Aurora and Breathing Crystal colours. If you pay Rs 2,000 over and above the price of Huawei P30 Pro, you can buy the Huawei Watch GT for much less price.

The buyers also get a cashback of 5 per cent on the purchase made between April 15 and April 17. You can get insurance on the smartphone’s display for six months available with the purchase. Jio customers get benefits of up to Rs 10,000, in addition to a cashback of Rs 2,200 and double data for five recharges. ICICI Bank cardholders get up to Rs 1,500 instant discount for a limited period.

Huawei P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch full-HD+ OLED edge-to-edge display with a notch at the top. The smartphone is powered by a Kirin 980 processor paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage, which can be expanded. There are four cameras on the rear – a 40-megapixel sensor, a 20-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a Time of Flight sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the smartphone. It is fueled by a 4200mAh battery under the hood.