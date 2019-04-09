Huawei P30 Pro with five cameras, reverse charging launched in India alongside P30 Lite

Huawei P30 Pro and P30 Lite are now official in India. Unveiled in Paris last month, the P30 Pro bolsters Huawei’s plans to counter Samsung in India. The Huawei P30 Lite, on the other hand, sits at the lowest spectrum of the series and is the most affordable of the lot. Huawei’ P series phones are high on photography elements, which makes the P30 Pro pick up the baton, and its Leica-powered quad cameras make it happen.

The Chinese company has been aggressively pushing its high-end smartphones to secure a significant share in India’s premium smartphone market. With Google and Apple having a sales lull in India recently, the fight has thrown them off the charts. Samsung, on the other hand, is racing against OnePlus to reclaim the title that it once lost to OnePlus. Meanwhile, Huawei is yet to make an appearance in the market share. According to Counterpoint Research’s February 2019 report, Huawei showed up at the fifth spot for the first time in India’s smartphone market in Q1 2018.

Huawei P30 Pro is the best bet after Mate 20 Pro, the sales numbers for which are yet to be reported by the company. P30 Pro rides high on specifications and features that are deemed equivalent to the industry benchmarks to make it the flagship. And its trump card is the camera system.

The Huawei P30 Pro has a 40-megapixel SuperSpectrum sensor, which essentially uses an RYB sensor instead of an RGB sensor to let more light in. It’s also a wide-angle lens with an f/1.9 aperture and OIS. The second sensor has a 20-megapixel ultra-wide sensor with an aperture of f/2.2. The third one is a telephoto lens with an 8-megapixel sensor that has an f/3.4 aperture and OIS. For the fourth camera, P30 Pro has a Time-of-Flight sensor that helps map shapes and offers precision in bokeh effect.

Huawei is touting optical, hybrid, and digital zoom levels of 5x, 10x, and 50x on the cameras. For selfies, Huawei P30 Pro offers a 32-megapixel sensor with an aperture of f/2.0. There are standard functions in the camera as you get in the latest version of EMUI.

Besides, the Huawei P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch full-HD+ (1080×2340 pixels) OLED display with a water drop-style notch at the top. The screen aspect ratio is 19.5:9 with the DCI-P3 standard of colour reproduction. The Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+, however, have Quad-HD+ Super AMOLED displays. The smartphone is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 processor with eight cores clocked at up to 2.6GHz. There is 8GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded up to 256GB.

Huawei P30 Pro has 4200mAh battery under the hood that supports 40W Super Charge, which is a term for the company’s fast charging technology. Much like the Mate 20 Pro, the P30 Pro offers reverse wireless charging so that you can charge other wireless smartphones by just slapping them onto P30 Pro’s back.

The Huawei P30 Lite has watered-down specifications such as a 6.15-inch Full-HD+ LCD display instead of the OLED one. The processor powering the smartphone is Kirin 710 paired with two RAM and storage options – 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB. The cameras have also been changed – a 24-megapixel wide-angle f/1.8 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is the same 32-megapixel sensor. The Huawei P30 Lite has a 3340mAh battery under the hood with 10W Super Charge technology. It doesn’t support reverse wireless charging.

In India, the Huawei P30 Pro is priced at Rs 71,990, which is in line with the pricing of Galaxy S10. Buyers of P30 Pro can pay Rs 2,000 additionally and buy the Huawei Watch GT. The sale starts April 15 for Amazon Prime customers, followed by an open sale on April 16. The Huawei P30 Lite 4GB/128GB version costs Rs 19,990 and its 6GB/128GB model is priced at Rs 22,990. Its sale begins April 25 for Amazon Prime members and April 26 for everyone.