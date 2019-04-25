Huawei P30 Lite, priced at Rs 19,990, now available on Amazon.in

Huawei P30 Lite is now up for sale in India. The smaller sibling of the Huawei P30 Pro, which was launched earlier this month, has a few trade-offs in the specifications department and is targeted at the affordable segment. The smartphone is available to purchase on Amazon.in.

Huawei P30 Lite Price & Offers in India

In India, Huawei has priced the P30 Lite at Rs 19,990 for the variant with 4GB RAM and Rs 22,990 for the 6GB RAM model. Jio is offering 2.2TB of data on the purchase along with a cash back of Rs 2,200. The buyers can also no cost EMI facility on ICICI Bank credit cards. There are exchange offers worth up to Rs 12,050 on P30 Lite.

The P30 Lite comes in Midnight Black and Peacock Blue colour options.

Huawei P30 Lite Specifications

The Huawei P30 Lite was launched alongside the P30 Pro in India. It has a 6.15-inch full-HD+ display with a dewdrop-style notch at the top. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Kirin 710 processor that is paired with either 4GB RAM or 6GB RAM. The internal storage is common at Rs 128GB but is expandable via microSD card. The smartphone runs Android 9 Pie-based EMUI 9.0.1.

Considering it’s a watered-down model, the P30 Lite has 24-megapixel primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and PDAF, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. The front camera is a 32-megapixel shooter that sits inside the notch on the display. There is Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, USB Type-C, and other standard connectivity options available on the P30 Lite. A physical fingerprint sensor is mounted at the back of the P30 Lite. The smartphone draws its juice from a 3340mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.