Huawei P20 series: Camera in focus

The Huawei P20 Pro, that carries a retail tag of Rs 64,999, is a strong contender in the high-end smartphone segment.

Huawei devices have always resonated well with consumers here, as a result of the company’s strong focus on quality, innovation and user experience. Early this week, the Chinese device maker debuted its much awaited P20 series—Huawei P20 Pro and Huawei P20 lite in India.

The Huawei P20 Pro, that carries a retail tag of Rs 64,999, is a strong contender in the high-end smartphone segment. It comes equipped with the world’s first Leica triple camera packed with powerful onboard AI. The precise camera system comprises a 40 MP RGB sensor; 20 MP monochrome sensor; and 8 MP sensor with telephoto lens which delivers great sharpness, colour accuracy, focus and contrast for every single shot.

The Huawei P20 Pro is also said to be one of the most light-sensitive mobile cameras in the industry, capturing low light photos with up to ISO 102400. This makes it capable of producing great shots even in low-light environments. Another stand-out aspect of the Huawei P 20 Pro is the 5x Hybrid Zoom for long-range photography, offering a clear shot from a distance. The smartphone supports six-axis stabilisation and 960fps super slow motion, which is 4x higher than the 240fps for capturing details that cannot be seen with the naked eye. The P20 Pro features a 24-megapixel selfie camera equipped with Ultra Snapshot mode.

Targeted at the mid-range segment, the P20 Lite retails for Rs 19,999. It is designed for consumers on the go who don’t want to compromise on design and camera. The device sports a 14.83 cm Full HD Plus screen, providing users maximum area for better viewing which is both rich and vibrant. The phone features a 24 MP front camera, with light fusion technology to provide users with a great user experience in this price range. The 16 MP lens with a pixel size of 1.12 µm is designed to capture more light and read depth perception, allowing the consumer to take sharp and swift snaps.

The Huawei P20 lite comes with the intelligent recognition and facial mapping to adjust lighting and shadow, along with the AR effects and a wide range of augmented reality stickers and animated graphics. The smartphone is equipped with the USB Type C to can transfer data using the zippy speeds and boost overall performance of the device.

Both the devices will be available on Amazon.in from May 3.

* Estimated street price: Huawei P20 Rs 64,999, Huawei P20 Lite: Rs 19,999