Huawei P20 Pro with triple cameras, P20 confirmed to launch in India ‘soon’

Huawei P20 Pro will be ‘coming sooon (read soon)’ in India

Huawei launched its flagship P20 series earlier this week at an event in France. The new Huawei P20 and P20 Pro jump on the bandwagon of the iPhone X-like notch that is getting increasingly popular amongst the Android phone makers. The Huawei P20 Pro, however, stole the show with the first-ever triple camera setup on the rear. The company has now confirmed that the Huawei P20 and P20 Pro will be launched in India ‘soon’.

As evident from the teaser on the company’s official India website, the Huawei P20 Pro is ‘coming sooon (read soon)’ in India. The three ‘O’s suggest the triple cameras on the P20 Pro smartphone. While the website only shows a banner for the top model P20 Pro, the lower-specced Huawei P20 is also likely to launch alongside. However, there is no confirmation from the company when it plans to unveil the smartphones in India.

Huawei has so far been exclusively selling smartphones via Flipkart, so it is also likely that the partnership will continue for the online sale of upcoming P20 series in India. The pricing of both the smartphones is also not known as of now, however, the European price points of the smartphones – P20 at 649 euros and P20 Pro at 899 euros – hint at a rough estimation to Rs 53,000 and Rs 72,000, respectively, in India.

The Huawei P20 Pro comes with triple cameras as its biggest USP. It has an 8-megapixel Leica sensor, 40-megapixel RGB sensor, and a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor, accompanied by an LED flash module. The setup is claimed to offer 10x optical zoom and 5x lossless hybrid zoom. The Huawei P20, on the other hand, sports a dual camera setup comprising of a 20-megapixel monochrome sensor and a 12-megapixel RGB sensor. Both the smartphones have 24.8-megapixel front cameras.

There is a 5.8-inch full-HD+ FullView display on the Huawei P20 while the P20 Pro comes with a 6.1-inch full-HD+ FullView display. Both the smartphones are powered by the company’s in-house HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM on P20 and 6GB of RAM on P20 Pro. Both the smartphones have 128GB of onboard storage. The Huawei P20 is backed by a 3400mAh battery while the P20 Pro packs a 4000mAh battery under the hood.