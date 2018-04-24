Huawei P20 Pro with three cameras to launch in India today alongside P20 Lite: Here’s how much they will cost you

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite India price will be announced at today’s event at 11:30 am

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite are set to launch at an event in New Delhi today, April 24 in India. Huawei will unveil the anticipated flagships that it launched in Paris last month in India today. While the Huawei P20 Pro is the premium phone, the P20 Lite sits at the last position among the three flagships. Huawei P20, however, is unlikely to launch in India today. The Huawei P20 is poised to be the star of the show as it comes with three cameras, which recently got higher DxOMark ratings than the Pixel 2 XL, iPhone X, and Samsung Galaxy S9+.

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite Price in India

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite India price will be announced at today’s event at 11:30 am, along with the availability dates. Huawei has already confirmed that the Huawei P20 Pro will be exclusively available via Amazon.in, while the availability of P20 Lite via Amazon is unclear at the moment. The expected price of the Huawei P20 Pro is north of Rs 50,000 in India while the P20 Lite is likely to come with a price tag of Rs 30,000 in India. The European pricing of both the smartphones is 899 euros and 369 euros, respectively.

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite Specifications

Huawei P20 Pro is the top-of-the-line premium smartphone from the kitty of Huawei. The smartphone boasts of three cameras on the rear that recently pipped the stalwarts such as Google Pixel 2 XL, Samsung Galaxy S9+, and iPhone X, in terms of camera performance on DxOMark ratings. The triple camera setup consists a 40-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel monochrome lens with f/1.6 aperture, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 lens with 3X optical zoom, all three with the Leica brand.

The Huawei P20 Lite, on the other hand, offers mid-range specifications, including a dual camera setup of 16-megapixel primary and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. Both the phones have a 24-megapixel camera on the front.

The Huawei P20 Pro packs a 6.1-inch Quad-HD+ display having a resolution of 1080×2240 pixels and an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The Huawei P20 Lite, on the other hand, comes with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Both the phones have a notch at the top of the display, consisting the front camera, earpiece speaker, and an array of sensors.

The Huawei P20 Pro is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage whereas the P20 Lite runs Kirin 659 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and two storage options – 32GB or 64GB. Both the smartphones run on Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1. The smartphones have fingerprint sensors on the rear, as well as support for fast charging on 3000mAh battery on P20 Lite and 4000mAh battery on the P20 Pro.