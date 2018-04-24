Huawei P20 Pro with three cameras launched alongside P20 Lite in India: Price, specifications

Huawei P20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone that touts triple cameras on the rear

Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite were launched in India at an event held in New Delhi. The new Huawei P20 Pro and P20 Lite stand at the extreme ends of the new P20 flagship series, comprising of a third model sitting at the centre – Huawei P20. The Huawei P20 Pro is the top-of-the-line premium smartphone in the entire lineup and comes with a setup of three cameras on the rear. The Huawei P20 Lite, on the other hand, packs dual cameras and other mid-range specifications.

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite Price in India

The Huawei P20 Pro India price has been set at Rs 64,999. The Huawei P20 lite has been priced at Rs 19,999 in Midnight Black and Klien Blue colour options in India. The smartphones will be available via Amazon.in exclusively starting May 3.

Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite Specifications

Huawei P20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone that touts triple cameras on the rear. The triple Leica-branded camera setup consists a 40-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel monochrome lens with f/1.6 aperture, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 lens with 3X optical zoom.

On the other hand, the Huawei P20 Lite offers decent specifications at a relatively affordable price point. Huawei P20 Lite, on the other hand, comes with a dual camera setup of 16-megapixel primary and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. Both the phones have a 24-megapixel camera on the front.

The Huawei P20 Pro packs a 6.1-inch quad-HD+ display having a resolution of 1080×2240 pixels and an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The Huawei P20 Lite, on the other hand, comes with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Both the phones have a notch at the top of the display, consisting the front camera, earpiece speaker, and an array of sensors.

The Huawei P20 Pro is powered by the company’s own HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage whereas the P20 Lite runs Kirin 659 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. Both the smartphones run Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1 out-of-thebox. The smartphones have fingerprint sensors on the rear, as well as support for fast charging on 3000mAh battery on P20 Lite and 4000mAh battery on the P20 Pro.