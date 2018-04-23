Huawei P20 Pro, P20 Lite India launch tomorrow: Expected price, specifications, and more

Huawei P20 Lite and P20 Pro price and availability details have not been revealed by the company yet

Huawei P20 Lite and P20 Pro are set to launch tomorrow in India. Huawei is organising an event in New Delhi where it will take the wraps off the new flagship smartphones. The Huawei P20 Pro is supposed to steal the show with its triple cameras, because of which the smartphone dethroned the stalwarts such as Google Pixel 2 XL, iPhone X, and Samsung Galaxy S9+. The Huawei P20 Lite, on the other hand, will offer a notched display in likely the mid-range segment.

Huawei P20 Lite, P20 Pro Price in India

Huawei P20 Lite and P20 Pro price and availability details have not been revealed by the company yet and we will have to wait until tomorrow’s event. However, it is expected that the Huawei P20 Lite will cost around Rs 20,000 while the Huawei P20 Pro will have a premium price tag of around 40,000 in India. Huawei has already confirmed that the smartphones will be exclusively available via Amazon.in in India.

Huawei P20 Lite, P20 Pro Specifications

Huawei P20 Pro is the company’s flagship smartphone that touts triple cameras on the rear. The triple Leica-branded camera setup consists a 40-megapixel primary lens with f/1.8 aperture, a 20-megapixel monochrome lens with f/1.6 aperture, and an 8-megapixel f/2.4 lens with 3X optical zoom.

On the other hand, the Huawei P20 Lite offers decent specifications at a relatively affordable price point. Huawei P20 Lite, on the other hand, comes with a dual camera setup of 16-megapixel primary and 2-megapixel secondary sensors. Both the phones have a 24-megapixel camera on the front.

The Huawei P20 Pro packs a 6.1-inch Quad-HD+ display having a resolution of 1080×2240 pixels and an 18.7:9 aspect ratio. The Huawei P20 Lite, on the other hand, comes with a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Both the phones have a notch at the top of the display, consisting the front camera, earpiece speaker, and an array of sensors.

The Huawei P20 Pro is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage whereas the P20 Lite runs Kirin 659 processor coupled with 4GB of RAM and two storage options – 32GB or 64GB. Both the smartphones run on Android 8.1 Oreo-based EMUI 8.1. The smartphones have fingerprint sensors on the rear, as well as support for fast charging on 3000mAh battery on P20 Lite and 4000mAh battery on the P20 Pro.