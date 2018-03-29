Huawei P20, P20 Pro camera rules DxO Mark ratings; demolishes Samsung Galaxy S9+, Apple iPhone X, Google Pixel 2

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are crushing it on DxO Mark rating!

Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are crushing it on DxO Mark rating! Huawei launched its flagship smartphones, the P20 and P20 Pro earlier this week in Paris, France. The new Huawei smartphone takes cues from the Apple iPhone X with a notch on top of its display and maintaining the fingerprint scanner on the front. However, the most bewitching fact about the smartphone, which it is getting rave reviews across the world, is its camera performance. While the Huawei P20 has a dual camera set up, it is the P20 Pro that steals the show with its triple lens camera set up. And with DxO Mark rating, the platform that judges camera performance and provides a rating for the smartphones has given the smartphone an astounding rating.

So far, with the launch of Samsung Galaxy S9+, DxO Mark rated the smartphone camera with 99. Galaxy S9+ got the highest rating so far for a smartphone camera. However, with the entry of Huawei P20 and P20 Pro, these numbers are surely going to be a thing of past. Huawei P20’s camera which has a dual lens set up gets a whopping 102 rating from DxO Mark. However, it is the triple lens powered smartphone camera, the Huawei P20 Pro, who bags the top position and get a gigantic 109 rating from DxO Mark. This is also the first time when a smartphone camera has crossed the threshold of 100 and reached 109 rating!

With such high rating, other flagship smartphones who boasted of their camera set-up are shamed! Huawei P20 and P20 Pro overpower Google Pixel 2, Apple iPhone X and the latest Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus in camera performance.

Huawei P20 Pro camera specification

Huawei P20 Pro gets a Leica triple camera set up. The three camera configuration packs a 40MP RGB sensor, a 20MP monochrome sensor and an 8MP sensor with a telephoto lens. The aperture on the Huawei P20 Pro is f/1.8, f/1.6 and f/2.4 wide for the respective sensor. Huawei P20 Pro smartphone gets a new Leica 3x telephoto lens for long-range photography. The smartphone gets a 5x Hybrid Zoom. Huawei says that their camera can capture low light photos with up to ISO 102400.

Huawei P20 Pro camera specification

Huawei P20 also has a Leica dual camera featuring a 12MP lens with 1.55 μm pixel size and a 20MP monochrome lens. Both the P20 and P20 Pro gets six-axis stabilization and super-slow-motion video capability up to 960fps. Both Huawei smartphones cameras get added AI driven features. For the selfies, both Huawei P20 and P20 Pro have a 24MP camera with AI beautification and 3D portrait lighting.