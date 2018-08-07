Huawei Nova 3i first sale today at 12 pm: Price, offers, and specifications

The Huawei Nova 3i is the smaller version of Nova 3

Huawei Nova 3i will go on sale for the first time in India today. The smartphone was launched alongside its bigger sibling Nova 3 recently in India. The Huawei Nova 3i touts a quad-camera setup – two cameras on the front and two cameras on the rear. Huawei has, for the first time, launched its Nova smartphone line in India with Nova 3 and Nova 3i, which recently debuted in China initially.

Huawei Nova 3i Price in India

The Huawei Nova 3i price in India is Rs 20,990 for the single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. The smartphone is available to purchase via Amazon.in starting 12 pm today. Axis Bank credit and debit cardholders can get Rs 1,500 instant cashback. The early customers can get boAt Bluetooth speakers for free. There is an exchange offer on the phone’s purchase with an extra value of Rs 2,000. There is Jio data offer and No Cost EMI payment mode available as well.

Huawei Nova 3i Specifications

The Huawei Nova 3i supports dual SIM cards and is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, which was recently introduced as the competitor to the Snapdragon 710 SoC that is found on Xiaomi Mi 8 SE. The handset packs 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage with support for expandability via microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the rear, the Huawei Nova 3i has a 16-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, a downgrade from the one seen on the Nova 3. However, the front cameras are the same as the ones on Nova 3 – 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone 3340mAh battery under the hood.