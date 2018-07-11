Huawei Nova 3 with four cameras, glass back goes official: Price, specifications

Huawei Nova 3 has a glass back

Huawei Nova 3 has been made official in China. While the unveiling of the smartphone is scheduled for July 18 in Huawei’s home country, the company has listed the Nova 3 on its Vmall for pre-order. The listing shows the smartphone in entirety, along with the specifications. However, the pricing of the smartphone is not mentioned. The sale of the Huawei Nova 3 will begin on July 20 in China. Powered by AI capabilities, the Huawei Nova 3 bears the same design as the P20 Lite and comes with some top-of-the-line specifications.

After having been in the rumour mill for quite a while, Huawei Nova 3 seems to have been listed in order to dispel any further rumours or reports. The rumours previously suggested that the Huawei Nova 3 has a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with a notch on the top and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. This aside, the smartphone also packs dual cameras on the rear, as well as on the front coupled with an IR sensor used for facial scanning and offering the Apple Animoji-like feature that Huawei calls 3D Qmoji.

The Huawei Nova 3 has a glass panel on the back, along with a fingerprint sensor in the middle. However, the smartphone does not support wireless charging. Other specifications as seen in the listing include a HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable via microSD card up to 256GB. There are dual cameras on both the sides of the smartphone.

The rear camera setup consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 24-megapixel secondary sensor, accompanied by an LED flash. On the front, the smartphone has a combination of a 24-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo with EMUI 8.2 skin on top. It is backed by a 3750mAh battery under the hood.