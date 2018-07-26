Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i with ‘AI quad cameras’, 128GB storage launched in India

There are four cameras on the Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i

Huawei Nova 3 was made official in India at an event held in New Delhi today. Alongside, Huawei also unveiled the Nova 3i, which is a trimmed down version of the Nova 3. This is the first time Huawei’s Nova smartphone series is coming to India. The smartphones come with quad camera setup – dual cameras on each side. The Huawei Nova 3 and Nova 3i were launched recently in China.

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i Price in India

Huawei Nova 3 India price is Rs 34,999 for the 128GB storage model while the 64GB storage variant has not been announced in India. The Huawei Nova 3i, on the other hand, starts at Rs 20,999 for the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant.

The smartphones will be available via Amazon.in wherein the Nova 3i will go on sale starting August 7 while the Nova 3 will begin selling starting August 23.

Huawei Nova 3, Nova 3i Specifications

Huawei Nova 3 is a dual SIM smartphone that runs EMUI 8.2, which is based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The custom skin comes with many India-centric features such as the bike mode. The smartphone is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 970 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage options. The Huawei Nova 3 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19.5:9.

You get four cameras on the Huawei Nova 3 – two on the front and two on the rear. The rear setup comprises a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 24-megapixel secondary sensor. On the other hand, the front camera setup is a combination of a 24-megapixel camera and a 2-megapixel camera. The camera app supports an Apple Animoji equivalent called 3D Qmoji that uses AR to create animated emojis that can imitate your facial expressions. There is facial scanning available on the smartphone along with a fingerprint sensor at the rear. A 3750mAh battery packed inside the smartphone.

Coming to the Huawei Nova 3i, the smartphone is very much like the Huawei Nova 3 except for some departments including the processor. The Nova 3i is powered by the HiSilicon Kirin 710 SoC, which was recently introduced as the competitor to the Snapdragon 710 SoC that is found on Xiaomi Mi 8 SE. The smartphone has two RAM options – 4GB and 6GB while the internal storage variants are 64GB and 128GB with support for expandability via microSD card (up to 256GB).

On the rear, the Huawei Nova 3i has a 16-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, a downgrade from the one seen on the Nova 3. However, the front cameras are the same as the ones on Nova 3 – 24-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone 3340mAh battery under the hood.

Both the smartphones have Artificial Intelligence, however, the Nova 3 has

IR Face Recognition that will optimise the facial data reading sensors to work in low light conditions.