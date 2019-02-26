Huawei Mate X to Samsung S10: 5G phones rule Mobile World Congress 2019

Analysts feel that it will fast-track the mass adoption of affordable 5G phones. (Representational photo)

It appears that the year is going to be of 5G and foldable phones and a sneak preview can be experienced at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC), where around 100,000 veterans from the telecom industry assemble to deliberate on the latest technological marvels and innovations.

South Korean major Samsung was the first to launch a 5G foldable phone last week and its closer rival, the Chinese major, Huawei has also announced a 5G foldable phone. Another South Korean firm LG is also displaying a foldable phone at the MWC though it can’t match the sophistication of Samsung and Huawei. LG’s device is primarily a dual screen phone which can be folded.

Companies including Oppo, Xiaomi, LG, Sony, Lenovo have also announced 5G phones, meaning there will be a good ecosystem of devices to support the 5G network launch across the world in the next couple of years. In fact, US-based chip maker Qualcomm on Monday announced that it is working on industry’s first mobile platform with integrated 5G, which is designed to accelerate the global adoption of 5G. The devices fitted with the chip is expected in the first half of 2020.

Analysts feel that it will fast-track the mass adoption of affordable 5G phones.

Talking about innovation, which can be pocket-friendly also, Motorola is showcasing a 4G device, which can be upgraded to 5G with the use of a case. Termed as mod, the case can be attached to the Motorola Z3, a 4G phone and the device will work on 5G as the mod has got a transmitter for receiving 5G signals. The case also comes fitted with a battery, which will enhance the power of the device.

Most of the 5G devices that are launched will be available in India also in the next few months. The country is also preparing for doing 5G trials soon and the commercial network rollout is expected next year. Samsung, which is leading with 5G devices, is also displaying a full spectrum of equipment that helps make widescale 5G deployment possible at the MWC.

