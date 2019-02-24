Huawei Mate X foldable phone set to launch today at MWC Barcelona: All about Galaxy Fold rival

By: | Published: February 24, 2019 3:15 PM

The company on Sunday plans to unveil the device, which can be used on superfast next-generation mobile networks that are due to come online in the coming years.

Huawei, Huawei Mate X, foldable phone, MWC Barcelona, Huawei foldable phone, Galaxy Fold, technology newsHuawei Mate X foldable phone (Photo: Twitter)

China’s Huawei is set to take the wraps off a new folding-screen phone, joining the latest trend for bendable devices as it challenges the global smartphone market’s dominant players, Apple and Samsung. The company on Sunday plans to unveil the device, which can be used on superfast next-generation mobile networks that are due to come online in the coming years.

Huawei will reveal the phone on the eve of MWC Barcelona, a four-day showcase of mobile devices, as the company battles U.S. allegations it is a cybersecurity risk. Device makers are looking to folding screens as the industry’s next big thing to help them break out of an innovation malaise, although most analysts think the market is limited, at least in the early days.

