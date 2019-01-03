Huawei Mate 20 Pro: This phone’s got the wow factor

Through AI self-learning algorithms, an integrated and granular resource allocation system, and a highly optimised Android environment, EMUI 9 delivers an “evergreen” experience—it remains smooth even through extended use.

Thanks to artificial Intelligence (AI), phones keep getting better and better and Huawei’s new flagship smartphone, the Mate 20 Pro, is a case in point. Touted as the ‘King of Smartphones’, the Mate 20 Pro is the first to feature the Kirin 980, the densest and highest performing system on chip (SoC) to date. Manufactured with the advanced 7nm process incorporating the powerful Cortex-A76-based CPU and Mali-G76 GPU, the SoC offers improved performance and a smooth user experience. It also comes with EMUI 9.0, a smart operating system based on Android P. Through AI self-learning algorithms, an integrated and granular resource allocation system, and a highly optimised Android environment, EMUI 9 delivers an “evergreen” experience—it remains smooth even through extended use.

The new flagship device is said to be the world’s first smartphone to support the 4.5G LTE Cat. 21 standard, allowing download speeds of up to 1.4Gbps. It also supports the world’s fastest Wi-Fi connection speeds—2GB footage requires only 10 seconds to download. It also supports dual-band (L1+L5) GPS positioning technology. The AI GPS Satellite Selection technology enhances the positioning accuracy across a wide range of scenarios.

On the camera front, Huawei has augmented its flagship device with a powerful addition: 16mm Leica Ultra Wide Angle Lens. This wider perspective creates a sense of spaciousness and a three dimensional effect to the images. The new camera system also supports macro distance, which produces crisp images of objects that are placed as close as 2.5cm from the lens. The Mate 20 Pro is equipped with a 40MP main camera, a 20MP ultra wideangle camera, and an 8MP telephoto camera. Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths, enabling it to mimic the results from professional cameras.

The Mate 20 Pro is powered by a massive 4200 mAh battery. It also supports 15W Huawei Quick Wireless charge and reverse charging to enjoy convenient charging at extreme speeds – a 30-minute charge gives the device 30% battery.

Estimated street price: Rs 69,990